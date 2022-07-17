Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $841,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 20.6% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $81.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

