Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $167.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.67. The company has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a PE ratio of 162.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $1,770,206.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,443 shares of company stock valued at $15,321,434. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

