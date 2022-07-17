Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

