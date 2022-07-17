First Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

First Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 143,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $77.06 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Recommended Stories

