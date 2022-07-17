Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 18,031 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,116 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $13,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,121 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $17,081,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $88.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

