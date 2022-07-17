Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 77,400 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Ventas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ventas by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Ventas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 293,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ventas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,477,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

