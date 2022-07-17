Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.77 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $15,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

