Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,086 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $14,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $300.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

