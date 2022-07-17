Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,519 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $16,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 1.8 %

NUE opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average is $127.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

