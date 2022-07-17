Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $15,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $354,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $225,394,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,629,000 after acquiring an additional 639,624 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after acquiring an additional 457,067 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.07.

NYSE:DFS opened at $104.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

