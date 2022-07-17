Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,673 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1,414.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys Stock Up 3.0 %

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $314.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.86 and its 200 day moving average is $307.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.