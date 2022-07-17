Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $16.21 Million Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 117,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Allstate by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL opened at $122.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.22. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

