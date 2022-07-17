GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $398.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $428.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

