Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,080 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in ANSYS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ANSYS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $240.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.84. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.