AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,868,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AbbVie by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after buying an additional 1,913,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in AbbVie by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after buying an additional 1,874,609 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.10. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

