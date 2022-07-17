Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.54 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.60.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.