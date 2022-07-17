Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

PAYX opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,689 shares of company stock worth $4,622,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

