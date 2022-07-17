Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New $351,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,391 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $181.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($33.90) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,628.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

