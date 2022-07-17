Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,900,000 after buying an additional 61,222 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO opened at $92.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average is $109.86. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $90.44 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.081 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

