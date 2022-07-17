Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Novartis by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

