Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.60.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

