Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.36.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,715 shares of company stock valued at $19,905,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.96.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.