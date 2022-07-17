Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

