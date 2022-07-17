TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $340.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.52. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.