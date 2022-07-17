TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $121.44 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.79.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.