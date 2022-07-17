TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $56.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

