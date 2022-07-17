17,773 Shares in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Acquired by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 69,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71.

