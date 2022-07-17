John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average is $141.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

