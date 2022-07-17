Toews Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 2,900 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.51. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

