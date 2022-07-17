John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $525,000 Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 307.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,191 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.20% of CalAmp worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAMP shares. StockNews.com downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CalAmp Stock Performance

In related news, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,380.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 20,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,088.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc purchased 105,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,480,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,380.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 467,487 shares of company stock worth $2,002,521. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMP opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $68.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About CalAmp

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.