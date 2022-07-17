Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 4.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 123.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 518,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 286,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.