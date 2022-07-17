John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Makes New $643,000 Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

SUM stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

