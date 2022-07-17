Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.20.

CME stock opened at $201.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.09. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

