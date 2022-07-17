Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

