Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 767 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Applied Materials by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $94.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.88. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

