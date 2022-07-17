Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 660 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,825,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.40.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at $80,950,282.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $151.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.43 and a 200-day moving average of $205.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.