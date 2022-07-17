Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,155 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

IWN stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.08.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

