6,490 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $264,498.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,623.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $264,498.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,623.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $113.67 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.33 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

