Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $147.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.