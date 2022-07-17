Choate Investment Advisors Sells 5,500 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 224.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 551.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHD opened at $13.21 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

