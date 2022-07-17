Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 57 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $255.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.93. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.54.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.