Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,564,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in State Street by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,199,000 after purchasing an additional 945,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,225,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,731,000 after purchasing an additional 697,276 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in State Street by 1,798.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 552,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 523,380 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STT opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average is $80.42.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.21.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

