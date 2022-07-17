Addison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,187 Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSO. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 72.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PSO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $776.00.

Pearson Price Performance

About Pearson

NYSE:PSO opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.