Addison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 1,435.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NN were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNBR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NN in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NN by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NN in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NN by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,728.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Warren A. Veltman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,728.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 69,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $191,111.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,172,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,473,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 630,904 shares of company stock worth $1,580,732. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NNBR stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

