Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Position Boosted by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 304.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $71.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.87. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

