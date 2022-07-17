Addison Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.71.

