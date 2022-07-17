1,634 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,849,000 after buying an additional 2,299,016 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 107.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $503,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,521 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,377 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

