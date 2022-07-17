Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $211.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.06. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.