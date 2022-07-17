Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 220.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $607.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $618.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.