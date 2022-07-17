Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Holdings Reduced by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 84,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,117 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 238,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $26,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.